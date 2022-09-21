Cookstown Orange Service reflects on Life and Reign of Her Majesty The Queen

A Service of Thanksgiving and Reflection for the Life and Reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was held in Cookstown on Sunday evening.

Organised by Cookstown District LOL No 3, the service took place in Derryloran Parish Church and was attended by Orange brethren and sisters from throughout the Orange District and further afield.

Read full story and see 11 pages of photos and reports in this week's Courier or go on-line

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220921tyronecourier