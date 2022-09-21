Application lodged to convert shop in Dungannon into new Chinese hot food takeaway

The proposed floor plan of the Chinese takeaway. SC223706

Wednesday 21 September 2022 17:42

AN APPLICATION has been lodged with Mid-Ulster District Council’s planners to convert a shop into a hot food takeaway.

Lodged by agent Concept44 Architecture on behalf of applicant Mr Paul Su, the application seeks permission to convert a commercial site at 22 Perry Street into a Chinese takeaway, Su’s Welcome Chinese.


