Application lodged to convert shop in Dungannon into new Chinese hot food takeaway

AN APPLICATION has been lodged with Mid-Ulster District Council’s planners to convert a shop into a hot food takeaway.

Lodged by agent Concept44 Architecture on behalf of applicant Mr Paul Su, the application seeks permission to convert a commercial site at 22 Perry Street into a Chinese takeaway, Su’s Welcome Chinese.



Read full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or go on-line

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220921tyronecourier