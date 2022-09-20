Making the headlines in this week's Tyrone Courier

Some of the headlines making the Tyrone Courier this week...
- Dungannon mother and daughter in court over 'large scale' drugs haul
- Tyrone and Mid-Ulster come to halt for funeral of Her Majesty
- Application lodged to convert shop in Dungannon into new Chinese hot food takeaway
- St Ciaran’s wins prestigious ICT excellence award
- Inquest into killing of three IRA men in Coagh begins
- Massive gas increases in Moy, Benburb & Armagh
- New pizza chain seeks slice of action in Dungannon and Cookstown!
- Donaghmore Priest reinstated after stepping aside four years ago over historical allegations
- Photo special: St. Patrick’s Academy formal dinner & RSD Prize Day for students