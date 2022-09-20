Making the headlines in this week's Tyrone Courier

Some of the headlines making the Tyrone Courier this week...

- Dungannon mother and daughter in court over 'large scale' drugs haul

- Tyrone and Mid-Ulster come to halt for funeral of Her Majesty

- Application lodged to convert shop in Dungannon into new Chinese hot food takeaway

- St Ciaran’s wins prestigious ICT excellence award

- Inquest into killing of three IRA men in Coagh begins

- Massive gas increases in Moy, Benburb & Armagh

- New pizza chain seeks slice of action in Dungannon and Cookstown!

- Donaghmore Priest reinstated after stepping aside four years ago over historical allegations

- Photo special: St. Patrick’s Academy formal dinner & RSD Prize Day for students

