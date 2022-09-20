Dungannon mother and daughter in court over 'large scale' drugs haul

A mother and daughter from Dungannon have been remanded in custody on charges relating to an ‘Aladdin’s Cave’ large-scale drugs operation, potentially fronted by a furniture business.

Imelda Clarke (62) of Dunavon Park and Audrey Clarke (42) of Dunavon Heights are charged with multiple counts of possessing MDMA (Ecstasy), cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply, as well as possessing criminal property.

A detective constable told a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrate's Court on Saturday morning all charges could be connected.

