WATCH: Historic moment crown is taken from Queen's coffin

HM Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

A committal service took place this afternoon, during which the crown jewels were taken from the top of the coffin and a ceremonial wand of office was broken and put in their place.

Massive crowds had lined the route taken by the state hearse, with some mourners throwing flowers in its path.

Earlier a state funeral had taken place at Westminster Abbey. You can see highlights from the morning's events here.

This evening Royal Family will return to the chapel for a private service where the late Queen will be interred alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.