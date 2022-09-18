Public Services provided by the Department of Finance on Monday 19 September 2022

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the announcement of a bank holiday on the day of the State Funeral on Monday 19 September the Department advises the following:

Land & Property Services

Land & Property Services office at Lanyon Plaza, Belfast will be closed.

General Register Office

The General Register Office for Northern Ireland (GRONI) public counter and search room will be closed.

NISRA publications

The release of Census 2021 statistics planned for Tuesday 20 September has been moved to Thursday 22 September