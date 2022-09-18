DAERA opening arrangements for Designated Bank Holiday

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the announcement of a Bank Holiday on the occasion of the State Funeral on Monday 19 September, the Department advises the following:

On Monday 19th September DAERA Direct Offices will be closed to mark the occasion of the State Funeral.

The offices will re-open to the public as normal from Tuesday 20th September from 9am.

Any appointments will be rearranged by staff or alternatively customers can contact the offices on 0300 200 7840 during normal business hours.

Anyone who wishes to take time to pause and reflect on the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is very welcome to do so at our forest and country parks or Public Angling Estate sites which will remain open.

