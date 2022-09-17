Dungannon mother and daughter in court following 'large scale' drugs seizure in town

A mother and daughter from Dungannon have been remanded in custody after appearing before a special court this morning on charges relating to an ‘Aladdin’s Cave’ large-scale drugs operation, potentially fronted by a furniture business.

Imelda Clarke (62) of Dunavon Park and Audrey Clarke (42) of Dunavon Heights are charged with multiple counts of possessing MDMA (Ecstasy), Cocaine and Cannabis with intent to supply, as well as possessing criminal property.

A detective constable told a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrate's Court all charges could be connected.

The court appearance follows the seizure by Police of drugs in the Dungannon area on Thursday.

