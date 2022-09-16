Two due in court over Dungannon drug seizure

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Organised Crime Branch have charged two women with a number of offences including possession of Class A, B and C drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A, B and C drugs.

It follows the seizure of drugs in the Dungannon area on Thursday.

The women – aged 62 and 42 – are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrate's Court on Saturday, 17th September. Two men - aged 73 and 20 - arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.