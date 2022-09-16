Two due in court over Dungannon drug seizure

Two due in court over Dungannon drug seizure
By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Friday 16 September 2022 17:00

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Organised Crime Branch have charged two women with a number of offences including possession of Class A, B and C drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A, B and C drugs.
It follows the seizure of drugs in the Dungannon area on Thursday.
The women – aged 62 and 42 – are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrate's Court on Saturday, 17th September. Two men - aged 73 and 20 - arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271