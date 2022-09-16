Castlecaulfield lady Judith's Big Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support

A Big Coffee Morning took place at Parkanaur House in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Macmillan Cancer Support was founded in 1911 by Douglas Macmillan. Macmillan’s sole purpose is to improve the lives of people affected by cancer – cancer patients, their carers and families.

Their biggest annual fundraiser has become known as ‘The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ and it is now the largest and longest-standing fundraising event of its kind in the UK.

On Saturday 20th August one of those coffee mornings took place in Parkanaur House organised by Judith Kelly and friends.

