Messages and tributes to Her Majesty The Queen from our readers

Messages and tributes to Her Majesty The Queen from our readers throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster
The Newsdesk

Reporter:

The Newsdesk

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Thursday 15 September 2022 11:28

In the next issue of the Courier, out next Tuesday, we will be focusing on the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen in words and pictures. We would welcome any tributes/messages regarding Her Majesty from our readers throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster to feature on a special page as a public record of the historic occasion. 

Please feel free to forward a tribute to our Facebook page by 5pm on Monday, the date of Her Majesty's State Funeral.

Please include your name and where you are from. 

Thank You

The Editor

Tyrone Courier and Mid-Ulster Courier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271