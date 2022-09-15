Dungannon charity Niamh Louise is shortlisted for major Lottery Project Award

A DUNGANNON based mental health charity is appealing for public support in order to be crowned National Lottery Project of the Year 2022.

The Niamh Louise Foundation has been shortlisted from 1,300 nominations and has now reached the public voting stage in this year’s National Lottery Awards, which celebrate the inspirational people and projects which do extraordinary things with the help of National Lottery funding.

There are 17 shortlisted finalists from across the UK, all of which will compete in a four-week public vote.

