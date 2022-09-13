Mid-Ulster Council says No to Union Flag in towns to mark The Queen's death

Mid-Ulster Council says No to Union Flag in towns to mark The Queen's death

A Union Flag at half mast on an aerial at Cookstown Council Offices believed to have been erected by locals.

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Tuesday 13 September 2022 12:02

UNIONIST Councillors on Mid-Ulster District Council have lambasted the nationalist-controlled council for refusing to fly the Union Flag at half mast in all of its three major towns to mark the passing of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday last and ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Both the UUP and DUP Councillors on Mid-Ulster District Council had approached the Council requesting the flying of the Union Flag at half mast to mark the demise of Queen Elizabeth II after 70 years as Monarch in line with Government guidance and official protocol.

Read the full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or go online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220914tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271