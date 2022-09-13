Mid-Ulster Council says No to Union Flag in towns to mark The Queen's death

UNIONIST Councillors on Mid-Ulster District Council have lambasted the nationalist-controlled council for refusing to fly the Union Flag at half mast in all of its three major towns to mark the passing of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday last and ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Both the UUP and DUP Councillors on Mid-Ulster District Council had approached the Council requesting the flying of the Union Flag at half mast to mark the demise of Queen Elizabeth II after 70 years as Monarch in line with Government guidance and official protocol.

Read the full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or go online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220914tyronecourier