Council confirms meetings will continue as normal throughout period of national mourning

Mid-Ulster District Council has confirmed its meetings will continue as normal despite the period of national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died on Thursday, September 8, and the United Kingdom is now in a period of national mourning until the day after her funeral, which is to be held on Monday, September 19.

The period of national mourning is designed to allow for reflection in response to the demise of the sovereign.

In Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council meetings have been postponed until after the Queen’s funeral as a mark of respect.

However, a spokesperson for Mid Ulster District Council has confirmed that will not be the case in the district.

“Committee meetings scheduled for Tuesday, September 13 and Thursday, September 15, will be going ahead this week,” said the spokesperson.

“The policy and resources committee meeting which was adjourned last Thursday (September 8) evening will be rescheduled.”