Ballygawley man killed on M1 on way to pick up his fiancée and newborn baby

The scene of the accident on the M1 near Dungannon on Wednesday morning last which claimed the life of Mr Rainey.

Tuesday 13 September 2022 14:48

A YOUNG Ballygawley man who died following a car crash near Dungannon had just enjoyed his “proudest moment” when he held his baby son, mourners at his funeral heard.

Mourners gathered on Sunday to pay their final respects to Phillip Rainey.

The 21-year-old, from Garvaghey Road, Ballygawley, was killed in an accident on the M1 near Dungannon on Wednesday morning last.

He had been on his way to hospital to bring his fiancée Gemma and newborn baby Archie home.


