Witness appeal following aggravated burglary in Magherafelt

Monday 12 September 2022 11:03

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary which occurred at the Beechland Road area of Magherafelt on Thursday 8th September

Detective Constable Dunlop said: “At around 7:15pm it was reported that two men entered a house in the area. It was reported that a man in his 20s, who was in the house, was assaulted by the two men. The man was taken to hospital for injuries to his head and back.  A 19 year old woman was pushed to the ground during the incident, but was not seriously injured. Another man and woman were also inside the property during the incident, but were not assaulted. It is believed the two men then made off in a black coloured BMW 320 car following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, should contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1677 08/09/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/  . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

