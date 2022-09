NO NEW social houses were built in Mid-Ulster in 2021/2022, according to figures provided by the Housing Executive.

This despite the fact that there are some 1349 applicants currently on the social housing waiting list.

807 of those on the waiting list in Mid-Ulster are considered to be in 'housing stress'.

