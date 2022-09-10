King Charles formally proclaimed the new monarch

King Charles III has formally been proclaimed as the new monarch.

The Privy Council first proclaimed the King in his absence, and then His Majesty made a declaration and read and signed an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland.

Members of the Privy Council watched on as the King made his proclamation as the nation’s new monarch.

In his speech, King Charles vowed to follow the “inspiring example” his mother Elizabeth II set in fulfilling his duties as the new head of state.

Standing before the royal throne in the palace’s Throne Room, Charles spoke of the “irreparable loss” to himself, his family, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the whole world represented by the death of his mother.

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to me, my sister and brothers,” he said.

It has also been confirmed that the day of the Queen’s state funeral is to be a bank holiday.