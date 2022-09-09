Tributes pour in following death of Her Majesty The Queen

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of Her Majesty The Queen yesterday afternoon.

Sinn Féin Vice President and MLA for Mid-Ulster Michelle O'Neill spoke of Her Majesty's "warmth and courtesy" in her tribute.

"It is with deep regret that I have learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II today." she said.

"The British people will miss the leadership she gave throughout her 70 years as monarch.

"Having met Queen Elizabeth on a number of occasions alongside my colleague, the late Martin McGuinness, I appreciated both her warmth and courtesy."

Deborah Erskine, DUP MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, announced that her constituency office would close as a mark of respect.

"We continue to give thanks to Almighty God for the life and service of Her Majesty The Queen." a social media post read. "We uphold the Royal Family in our prayers, especially the King as he leads us in our time of great sadness and mourning.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone UUP MLA Tom Elliott said:

"I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our Sovereign and Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Dungannon DUP Cllr Clement Cuthbertson said,“The Death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has, like throughout the world, plunged the Dungannon Area in deep sadness.

"The steadfastness in service given to her Country, Commonwealth and people will never be repeated. A truly remarkable Lady of strong Faith who will be missed by everyone."