Police are continuing to advise motorists that the M1 motorway remains closed in both directions at junction 14 at Dungannon due to a serious road traffic collision.

The collision took place this morning with police closing the M1 eastbound at Dungannon around 11am, later closing the M1 in both directions between Dungannon and Tamnamore.

Motorist have been reporting lengthy delays as a result of the closure.

There are no further details at this time.