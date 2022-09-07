Plans announced for new £3.6m facility on site of controversial Clogher care home

Plans have been announced for a brand new, purpose-built care facility to be built on the site of the Valley Care Home in Clogher.

Ann’s Care Homes officially announced the plans for the new £3.6 million facility which, if approved, would see the creation of over 100 new jobs.

The family run company, which currently operates 15 care homes across Northern Ireland, has submitted plans to deliver the ambitious project on the site of the previous Valley Care Home in Clogher. The care home was controversially closed in January 2021 and Ann’s Care Homes purchased the building in December of the same year.

