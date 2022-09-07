M1 Eastbound closed at Dungannon following serious collision

Wednesday 7 September 2022 11:26

Motorists are advised that the M1, eastbound is closed at Dungannon following a serious road traffic collision this morning.

Diversions are in place at the Stangmore junction. Please seek alternate routes for your journey. 

