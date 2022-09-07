M1 Eastbound closed at Dungannon following serious collision

Reporter:
Staff Reporter
Email:
newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com
Wednesday 7 September 2022 11:26
Motorists are advised that the M1, eastbound is closed at Dungannon following a serious road traffic collision this morning.
Diversions are in place at the Stangmore junction. Please seek alternate routes for your journey.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271