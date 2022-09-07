Lambeg drum dedicated in Tamnamore in memory of Lance Corporal John Farrell

A service was recently held on Saturday, 20th August, in Tamnamore Orange Hall, dedicating a new lambeg drum to the memory of World War Two veteran Lance Corporal John Farrell.

The new drum - The Champion of Tamnamore - was unveiled by David Farrell, John's son, following a service led by Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson.

The drum is owned by John's brother, George, and nephew, Stephen, who commissioned artist W. Magowan to paint the drum in John's memory.

The drum will be actively used by Moygashel Drumming Club in upcoming drumming matches.

