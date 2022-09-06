Police appealing for information following Dungannon burglary

Police in Dungannon are appealing for anyone with information regarding a burglary which took place in Dungannon to come forward.

A statement from the PSNI said:

"Police received a report of a burglary at a residential property in the Drumcoo area of Dungannon just after 3.00pm on Sunday 4th September.



"A number of items are reported to have been stolen, including:



Black Acer laptop

Black Lenovo laptop

Black iPhone SX

White iPhone

Black Samsung phone

Navy Samsung Galaxy S



"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this matter, or who may have relevant footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1684 04/09/22. Officers are also keen that anyone who is offered items for sale which are similar to those reported stolen contact them.



"You can also make a report to us online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"