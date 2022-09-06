Greenvale Hotel owner faces prosecution while Police face no action

The scene at the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown in 2019

By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Tuesday 6 September 2022 12:36

The owner of the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown where three teenagers died in a crush is set to be prosecuted for gross negligence manslaughter while five PSNI officers investigated over the tragedy will face no action.

It is understood Greenvale Hotel owner Michael McElhatton and a member of staff are set to be prosecuted for three offences of gross negligence - one for each of the deaths.

Morgan Barnard, 17, Lauren Bullock, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died in an incident on St Patrick’s Day 2019 at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown.

Full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220907tyronecourier

