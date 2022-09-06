Greenvale Hotel owner faces prosecution while Police face no action

The owner of the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown where three teenagers died in a crush is set to be prosecuted for gross negligence manslaughter while five PSNI officers investigated over the tragedy will face no action.

It is understood Greenvale Hotel owner Michael McElhatton and a member of staff are set to be prosecuted for three offences of gross negligence - one for each of the deaths.

Morgan Barnard, 17, Lauren Bullock, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died in an incident on St Patrick’s Day 2019 at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown.

