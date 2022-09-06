Greenvale families call for PPS review

Families of the teenagers who died during a St Patrick's Day disco at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown have spoken of their disappointment following a decision not to prosecute any PSNI officers involved in the incident.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Public Prosecution Service added that no Police officers are to be prosecuted for any offences, but two men aged 55 and 43 are each to be charged with three counts of gross negligence manslaughter. One is understood to be the owner of the hotel Michael McElhatton.

Morgan Barnard, 17, Lauren Bullock, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died in an incident on St Patrick’s Day 2019 at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown.

