Greenvale families call for PPS review

Greenvale families call for PPS review

The scene at the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown in 2019

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Tuesday 6 September 2022 12:29

Families of the teenagers who died during a St Patrick's Day disco at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown have spoken of their disappointment following a decision not to prosecute any PSNI officers involved in the incident.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Public Prosecution Service added that no Police officers are to be prosecuted for any offences, but two men aged 55 and 43 are each to be charged with three counts of gross negligence manslaughter. One is understood to be the owner of the hotel Michael McElhatton.

Morgan Barnard, 17, Lauren Bullock, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died in an incident on St Patrick’s Day 2019 at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown.

Full story in this week's Courier, or go online to our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220907tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271