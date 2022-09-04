Blooming success with Cookstown Open Garden

Carol Davidson from Cookstown held an Open Garden in July to raise funds and awareness for two charities close to her heart; Children’s Heartbeat Trust and N.I Children’s Hospice.

The event was a huge success with Garden enthusiast’s coming from near and far.

Carol was delighted that the event raised over £4,000 in donations from those who visited and was delighted to recently present Lynn from Children’s Heartbeat Trust with a cheque for £2,120.00.

These funds will support local children across Northern Ireland who are living with congenital heart disease.

Carol and her family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who attended the open weekend and donated so generously to her chosen charities.