Blooming success with Cookstown Open Garden

Blooming success with Cookstown Open Garden
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Sunday 4 September 2022 14:01

Carol Davidson from Cookstown held an Open Garden in July to raise funds and awareness for two charities close to her heart; Children’s Heartbeat Trust and N.I Children’s Hospice.

The event was a huge success with Garden enthusiast’s coming from near and far.

Carol was delighted that the event raised over £4,000 in donations from those who visited and was delighted to recently present Lynn from Children’s Heartbeat Trust with a cheque for £2,120.00.

These funds will support local children across Northern Ireland who are living with congenital heart disease.

Carol and her family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who attended the open weekend and donated so generously to her chosen charities.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271