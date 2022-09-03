Clonmore warehouse application

Saturday 3 September 2022 12:02

Mid-Ulster District Council’s planners are currently considering an outline planning application seeking permission to build a warehouse in Clonmore.

Lodged by agent McKeown and Shields Ltd on behalf of applicant Mr Gerard Dynes, the application seeks outline approval for a proposed warehouse building immediately north and adjacent to 151 Clonmore Road and opposite 154 Clonmore Road.

