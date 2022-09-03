19 new homes planned for Cappagh

A site layout map of the proposed development.

Saturday 3 September 2022 11:29

Mid-Ulster District Council’s planners are currently considering an application to bring 19 two storey homes to Cappagh.

Lodged by agent Building Design Solutions on behalf of applicant Damien Donnelly, the application seeks permission to bring 14 semi-detached and five detached homes to lands immediately west and north west of 10 Altmore View, Cappagh.

