Post Office strike follows Council strike with teachers also warning of action

Sorting and delivery staff on strike outside Dungannon's main Post Office at Market Square.dd223515

Friday 2 September 2022 17:50

FIRST it was a Council strike and now it has been followed by a Postal strike.

Postal workers in Mid-Ulster began the first day of five days of strike action.

The strike was initiated by the Communication Workers' Union (CWU) as part of a dispute over pay and pensions.

Around 40 Post Office, Royal Mail and BT Open Reach staff in the Dungannon and Cookstown areas took part in the industrial action.

And more strikes are in the offing with teachers the latest to give notice.

