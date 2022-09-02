Police appeal following fatal collision in Magherafelt

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information regarding a road traffic collision on the Castledawson Road, Magherafelt on Saturday 13th August 2022 which tragically resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.

Sergeant Maguire said: “Shortly after 4.00pm, police on patrol came across the scene of a collision involving a scrambler-type motorcycle. The rider, later confirmed as Ryan Speirs, was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are appealing to anyone with any information, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1299 13/08/22.”



Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.