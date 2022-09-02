Calls for increased security at Coagh play park after child walks towards river

The play park in Coagh beside the river

Friday 2 September 2022 9:55

Concerns have been raised over the safety of a play park in Coagh after an 18-month-old child narrowly escaping falling into a nearby river.

A local resident told the Tyrone Courier that the child had been with its mother in the park on Saturday morning 20th August, but alleged it was able to open and walk through the gate, making his way towards the river.

