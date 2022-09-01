Ballygawley shooting - 50-year-old man charged

Ballygawley shooting - 50-year-old man charged
Thursday 1 September 2022 9:19

Detectives investigating a report of shots being fired at licensed premises in Ballygawley on Sunday, 28th August have charged a 50-year-old man.

He is charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life or property and criminal damage and is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday 1st September.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 20-year-old man was previously charged and was due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 29th.

