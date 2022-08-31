Ballygawley shooting: Man in 50s arrested

Ballygawley shooting: Man in 50s arrested
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Wednesday 31 August 2022 16:45

Detectives investigating a report of shots being fired at licensed premises in Ballygawley on Sunday, 28th August, have arrested a male in his 50s.

He remains in custody at this time. Enquiries are continuing.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271