Detectives investigating a report of shots being fired at licensed premises in Ballygawley on Sunday, 28th August have arrested a male in his 50s.

He remains in custody at this time and enquiries are continuing.

On Monday, a twenty-year-old man was charged with possessing a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life or property as well as assisting offenders.

The man's father, the co-accused, remained at large at that time.