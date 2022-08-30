In your packed 64-Page Mid-Ulster Courier ... out now!

Tuesday 30 August 2022 11:08

15 Pages of GCSE results and photos from all the local schools

8 Pages of photos from the Last Saturday in Killylea

Arson attack on house in Magherafelt

Elk Bar fined after overcrowding and crushing incident at teenage disco

Desertmartin farmer fined £5,025 for major fish kill in pollution incident

Maghera supermarket and petrol filling station to be demolished

Magherafelt horse trader gets suspended prison sentence

Post Office strike with teachers also warning of action

Calls for increased security at Coagh play park

Dungannon Presbyterian Church Summer Club photos

Stewartstown fun day photos

Three pages from around the courts

Two page feature on supporting Cookstown traders

17 Pages of all the local sport

