Tyrone man bailed after shooting incident while his co-accused father remains at large

Tyrone man bailed after shooting incident while his co-accused father remains at large
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Monday 29 August 2022 17:00

A twenty-year-old man has appeared before a special court sitting following a shooting incident in Ballygawley, in which the co-accused is his father, who allegedly fired the shots although he remains at large.

Appearing by video-link from police custody was Andrew McCrum from Millix Road, Ballygawley     who is charged with possessing a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life or property as well as assisting offenders.

The charges relate to an incident which occurred during the early hours of Sunday 28 August when two shots were fired in the Main Street area of Ballygawley.

Be sure to see this week's Tyrone Courier, out tomorrow morning, to see the full story.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271