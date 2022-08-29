Tyrone man bailed after shooting incident while his co-accused father remains at large

A twenty-year-old man has appeared before a special court sitting following a shooting incident in Ballygawley, in which the co-accused is his father, who allegedly fired the shots although he remains at large.

Appearing by video-link from police custody was Andrew McCrum from Millix Road, Ballygawley who is charged with possessing a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life or property as well as assisting offenders.

The charges relate to an incident which occurred during the early hours of Sunday 28 August when two shots were fired in the Main Street area of Ballygawley.

