Former Archbishop of Armagh to give talk in Robinson Library

Above the public entrance of Armagh Robinson Library there is a Greek inscription, which has been translated as the ‘healing place of the soul’.

On Wednesday 7 September at 7.30pm the Library will host a talk in the Long Room, exploring the source of this motto which Archbishop Richard Robinson chose for the Library he erected in Armagh in 1771. The title of the talk will be ‘I Met a Traveller from an Antique Land: There and Back Again.’

The speaker will be the Rt Revd Dr Alan Harper, who was the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, as well as Chairman of the Library’s Governors and Guardians, from 2007 to 2012.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220824tyronecourier