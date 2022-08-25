Sudden death incident at Giboney Court in centre of Cookstown

Sudden death incident at Giboney Court in centre of Cookstown

Emergency services at Giboney Court, Cookstown on Tuesday of last week.

Thursday 25 August 2022 17:15

EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of an incident at the Giboney Court retirement housing complex at Orritor Road, Cookstown at around 5pm on Tuesday of last week.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene.

In a statement afterwards, Police told the Mid-Ulster Courier: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man at a property.”

