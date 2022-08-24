New houses planned for Killeeshil

New houses planned for Killeeshil

A site showing the proposed location of the four homes on the Tullyvallen Road.

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Wednesday 24 August 2022 14:16

An application for outline planning permission to bring four new homes to Killeeshil has been put before Mid-Ulster District Council’s planners for consideration.

Lodged by agent McKeown and Shields Ltd on behalf of applicant Mr J P Canavan, the application seeks outline permission to bring four, two-storey detached dwellings to lands 90m west of Tullyallen Parochial House on the Tullyallen Road.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper..

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220824tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Deliberate fire forces A4 closure

The gorse roadside fire on Dungannon's by-pass created a dangerous 'blanket of fog' for motorists on Thursday afternoon as cars and large transport lorries 'disappeared' into the billowing smoke cover

Deliberate fire forces A4 closure

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271