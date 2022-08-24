New houses planned for Killeeshil

An application for outline planning permission to bring four new homes to Killeeshil has been put before Mid-Ulster District Council’s planners for consideration.

Lodged by agent McKeown and Shields Ltd on behalf of applicant Mr J P Canavan, the application seeks outline permission to bring four, two-storey detached dwellings to lands 90m west of Tullyallen Parochial House on the Tullyallen Road.

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220824tyronecourier