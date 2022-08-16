Young Magherafelt man dies in scrambler accident

A Magherafelt man in his 20s has died after his scrambler motorcycle crashed in the town at the weekend.

The victim, Mr Ryan Speirs, a contractor and father-of-two from Magherafelt, was involved in a collision on the Castledawson Road outside the town at around 4pm on Saturday.

His funeral will take place from his home, 19 Maghadone Road, on Wednesday.

Full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220817tyronecourier