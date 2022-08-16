Young Magherafelt man dies in scrambler accident

Tuesday 16 August 2022 15:12

A Magherafelt man in his 20s has died after his scrambler motorcycle crashed in the town at the weekend.

The victim, Mr Ryan Speirs, a contractor and father-of-two from Magherafelt, was involved in a collision on the Castledawson Road outside the town at around 4pm on Saturday.

His funeral will take place from his home, 19 Maghadone Road, on Wednesday.

