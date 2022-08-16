In your Tyrone Courier... out now!

In your packed 64 Page Tyrone Courier this week...

Dungannon man in drowning tragedy

Local pipe bands tops at World Championships

Deliberate fire forces A4 closure

Man arrested over Michaela video

Cookstown murder mystery intensifies

River Blackwater blockage protest

Coalisland walkway work welcomed

Royal Mail and Council strike action latest

Apprentice Boys parades in Dungannon and Cookstown

Mid-Ulster Pride Parade well supported in Cookstown

Wife of Dungannon newspaperman dies

Derryloran Parish Church marks 200th and 400th anniversaries

8 page Education and Careers supplement ahead of A Level results

Ballymacall True Blues Annual Parade

Aughnacloy College Formal evening

Gaelscoil Eoghain Cookstown tops for play facilities

… and 17 packed pages of all the local sports action

All this and more in your Tyrone Courier...

or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220817tyronecourier