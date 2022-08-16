In your Tyrone Courier... out now!

In your packed 64 Page Tyrone Courier this week...
Dungannon man in drowning tragedy
Local pipe bands tops at World Championships
Deliberate fire forces A4 closure
Man arrested over Michaela video
Cookstown murder mystery intensifies
River Blackwater blockage protest
Coalisland walkway work welcomed
Royal Mail and Council strike action latest
Apprentice Boys parades in Dungannon and Cookstown
Mid-Ulster Pride Parade well supported in Cookstown
Wife of Dungannon newspaperman dies
Derryloran Parish Church marks 200th and 400th anniversaries
8 page Education and Careers supplement ahead of A Level results
Ballymacall True Blues Annual Parade
Aughnacloy College Formal evening
Gaelscoil Eoghain Cookstown tops for play facilities
… and 17 packed pages of all the local sports action
