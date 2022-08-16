Dungannon man in drowning tragedy

The funeral took place yesterday, Monday, of a 39-year-old Dungannon man who tragically died after he got into difficulty in the water at the River Barrow, near Carlow town.

Mr Paddy Morris was taken from the water on Wednesday evening last, but despite the best efforts of emergency services to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220817tyronecourier