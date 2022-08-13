Drumglass High School holds Junior Prize Day for first time in three years

Mrs Mary Shilliday, Principal of Drumglass High School, was delighted to welcome Key Stage Three pupils to the school’s first Junior Prize Day for three years.

Not only was Junior Prize Day an opportunity to celebrate the successes of the pupils, it also represented a significant return to normal school life post pandemic.

Two pages of photos in this week's Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220810tyronecourier