Drumglass High School holds Junior Prize Day for first time in three years
Saturday 13 August 2022 15:01

Mrs Mary Shilliday, Principal of Drumglass High School, was delighted to welcome Key Stage Three pupils to the school’s first Junior Prize Day for three years.

Not only was Junior Prize Day an opportunity to celebrate the successes of the pupils, it also represented a significant return to normal school life post pandemic.

