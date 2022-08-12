Witness appeal following Cookstown assault

Police in Cookstown are appealing for witnesses after reports of an assault in Cookstown.

A statement from the Police said:

"Police received a report of an assault which occurred at licenced premises at the Union Street area of Cookstown on Wednesday 10th August.



"At around 4:40pm, it was reported that a man in his 20s was assaulted inside the premises.



"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1331 10/08/22. A report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."