Health Trusts 'snub' direct questions over Valley Nursing Home patient transfers

TWO Health and Social Care Trusts responsible for the majority of Valley Nursing Home patients at the time of its closure, have snubbed direct questions around the management of transfer and relocation.

On 4 November 2020, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) issued a notice proposing to cancel the registration of home’s care provider, with serious concerns cited around care quality and the environment for patients.

Action commenced to transfer the 53 residents to other facilities however it would emerge 20 died in the immediate aftermath, included an elderly man receiving end-of-life care.

Read full page of stories in this week's Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220810tyronecourier