Cookstown dad dies in Australia following a fall

Aiden Plunkett Molloy.

Friday 12 August 2022 14:20

Tributes have been paid to a father-of-two from Cookstown who passed away in hospital in Australia following an accident.

Aiden Plunkett Molloy died in Brisbane on Thursday, July 28, following an accident.

He has left behind two beloved children Seamus and Sinead, parents Rita and Seamus and his three siblings.

