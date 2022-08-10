Two arrested following Coalisland assault

TWO men have been arrested after an assault in Coalisland last night.

The incident took place in the Lineside area of the town shortly after 8pm on Tuesday, 9th August.

A statement from the Police said:

"Police attended a report of a car being damaged by a male shortly after 8.20pm.

“It was then established that an assault had taken place a short time before, involving males armed with bats.

"Officers identified the males involved and attended an address in the area. Two men inside the property then threatened and verbally abused the attending police officers before being arrested.

"One male, aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault on police, common assault and resisting arrest.

"A second male, aged 29, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest. Both men remain in police custody at this time."

Police have said that enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident, is asked to call police at the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1920 of 10/08/22, or submit a report online at the PSNI website.