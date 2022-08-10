Man appears in court over bottle attack on Police officer in Dungannon

Man appears in court over bottle attack on Police officer in Dungannon
By a Courier reporter

Reporter:

By a Courier reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Wednesday 10 August 2022 17:16

A REPEAT offender currently on bail pending appeal has appeared before a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrate's Court, accused of smashing a bottle over a Police officer’s head.

Patrick Michael David Bell (40) of Woodburn Crescent, Dungannon is accused of attempting to cause the officer grievous bodily harm on 5 August, as well as assaulting a second officer possessing an offensive weapon, possessing cocaine, disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220810tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271