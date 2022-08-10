Dungannon students Sean and Abigail off to the US on Scholarship programme

Dungannon duo Sean Casey and Abigail Rafferty are off to Pennsylvania this month.

They will be among 48 students on Study USA, a programme which offers scholarships to study business or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) related subjects in American colleges, across 28 States, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy – and since its formation in 1994, the initiative has sent over 2000 students studying in Northern Ireland to all four corners of the United States.

Sean, a Law and Politics Student at Queen’s University Belfast is off to West Minister College; while Abigail, who studies Sport and Exercise Science at Ulster University will spend her year at DeSales University.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full story, or check out our epaper